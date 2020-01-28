Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.15. 65,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,569. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

