VeraBank N.A. Buys 200 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 401.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 38.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.13. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

