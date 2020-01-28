VeraBank N.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,035,000 after purchasing an additional 428,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,285,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,704,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

