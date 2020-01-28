VeraBank N.A. Purchases 1,150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $205.33. The stock had a trading volume of 780,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.54. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $162.73 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.