VeriME Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $9,221.00 and $964.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriME alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.32 or 0.05554382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00128037 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00033584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.