Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on February 18th

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

VET opened at C$19.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.05. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.46.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

