Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

ABT stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $89.75. 2,238,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

