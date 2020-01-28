Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 27,920 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,920 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 304,631 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 69.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 918,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 46.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 435,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 13.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $489,579.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,432.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,003 shares of company stock worth $2,241,330 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. 118,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,589. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.