VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.71

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 2072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64.

About VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

