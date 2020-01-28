Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.31. 26,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.32. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $202.58. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

