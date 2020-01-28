Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 147,700 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 260.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 926,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,315. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

