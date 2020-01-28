Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $22,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. 380,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,389. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

