Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 99,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.77.

DIS traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,584,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,547. The firm has a market cap of $249.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

