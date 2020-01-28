Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, hitting $146.69. 64,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

