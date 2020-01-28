Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $17.29 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 258.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.00.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $275.91. 74,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,327. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

