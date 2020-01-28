Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 200 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $317.25. 12,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,534. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.49 and a 52-week high of $320.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.66 and its 200-day moving average is $294.53.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.