Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,900 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Garmin worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.99.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $24,013,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.94. 329,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

