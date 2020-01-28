Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Virtu Financial worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIRT shares. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

