Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $333,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,471,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 5,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,053. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Virtusa by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtusa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Virtusa by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTU stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 95,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,324. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

