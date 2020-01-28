VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $10.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.79. 54,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,940. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 112.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $108,043,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 33.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,081 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

