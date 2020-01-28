VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.83. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 93.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Fahey Julie acquired 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.81.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

