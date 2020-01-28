W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 4,760 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $528.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $504.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $287.30 and a 52-week high of $517.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.58 and a 200 day moving average of $443.32. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

