W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,372 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology comprises 0.6% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 456.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300,153 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $876,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 678,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.