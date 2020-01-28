W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $13.88 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 837,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,876,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 2.2% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

