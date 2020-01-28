W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,954 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. 4,501,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

