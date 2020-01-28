W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Shares of ERI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 47,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,992. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERI. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

In related news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.