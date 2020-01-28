W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Purchases 8,726 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up about 0.6% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 90,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,644. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

