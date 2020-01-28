W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 137,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 164,829 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,279 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE HAL traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.
Several research firms recently commented on HAL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.
Halliburton Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
