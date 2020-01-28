W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 137,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 164,829 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,279 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE HAL traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.