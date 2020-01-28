Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNM. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter.

VNM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 60,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,624. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

About VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

