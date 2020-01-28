Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.38 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.43. The stock had a trading volume of 584,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,411. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

