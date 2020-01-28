Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $632,000 Investment in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,606 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Synaptics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Synaptics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synaptics to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

