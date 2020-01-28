Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Raises Holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd makes up 1.6% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 916.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,248,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 199,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 105,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WIA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,833. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

