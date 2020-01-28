Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 1,706 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,565,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,900,000 after purchasing an additional 308,356 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.98. 70,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

