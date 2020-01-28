Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.75, 2,463,540 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,498,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of $476.23 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In related news, Director William Warren Holmes sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,009,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,895,670. Also, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 169,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$164,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,518,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,443,106.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,439,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,915.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

