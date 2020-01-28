Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.67 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004270 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Binance, LATOKEN and Coinnest. Waltonchain has a market cap of $22.26 million and $1.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.01899711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00116560 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, COSS, Binance, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Allbit, Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.