Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €67.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €62.92 ($73.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.34. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12-month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.