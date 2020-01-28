Waverton Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,616 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,673,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The company has a market cap of $1,385.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.66 and a 52-week high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

