WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,901 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.