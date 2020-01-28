WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,092,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,303,000 after acquiring an additional 736,823 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,653,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,764 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,121 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26.

