WBH Advisory Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Textron by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 24.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Textron by 108.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 66,662 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

