WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its stake in IBM by 18.0% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in IBM by 8.1% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,639. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.24. IBM has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.