WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $54,543,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after buying an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kellogg by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,115,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,963,106 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.05. 30,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,275. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.