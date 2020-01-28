Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marston’s (MARS)

Marston’s (LON: MARS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/27/2020 – Marston’s was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2020 – Marston’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 132 ($1.74) to GBX 128 ($1.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2020 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/24/2020 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 1/20/2020 – Marston’s had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/17/2020 – Marston’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/13/2020 – Marston’s was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/13/2020 – Marston’s had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/10/2020 – Marston’s was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 120 ($1.58).
MARS stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 106.90 ($1.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.59 million and a PE ratio of -38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.72. Marston’s PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.50%.
