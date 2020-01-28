Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marston’s (MARS)

Marston’s (LON: MARS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2020 – Marston’s was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Marston’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 132 ($1.74) to GBX 128 ($1.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/24/2020 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/20/2020 – Marston’s had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Marston’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2020 – Marston’s was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2020 – Marston’s had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/10/2020 – Marston’s was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 120 ($1.58).

MARS stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 106.90 ($1.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.59 million and a PE ratio of -38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.72. Marston’s PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76).

Get Marston's PLC alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.50%.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marston's PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.