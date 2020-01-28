Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Engie (ENGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Engie (EPA: ENGI) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2020 – Engie was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Engie was given a new €15.30 ($17.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Engie was given a new €16.80 ($19.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Engie was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Engie was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Engie was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Engie was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Engie was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Engie was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Engie was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Engie was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Engie was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENGI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting €15.72 ($18.28). The company had a trading volume of 2,559,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.33. Engie SA has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

