Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Learning Technologies Group (LTG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Learning Technologies Group (LON: LTG):

1/21/2020 – Learning Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Learning Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 162 ($2.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Learning Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/13/2020 – Learning Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 140 ($1.84).

1/6/2020 – Learning Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:LTG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 151 ($1.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86. Learning Technologies Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.21.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 3,475,264 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

