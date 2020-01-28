Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.00.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,538. Intuit has a twelve month low of $207.69 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.