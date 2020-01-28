Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after acquiring an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,376,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,170,000 after purchasing an additional 837,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,807,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.