Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

WFC stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

