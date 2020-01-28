Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:WMC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. 43,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,774. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 709.60 and a quick ratio of 709.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,919,000 after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 371,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 157,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.