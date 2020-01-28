Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 3.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $633,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 66.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,485,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 51,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

